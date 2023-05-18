Riley Keough 'Doesn't Want Any Drama' And Wanted To Move On

Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate.

'Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother,' says the source of Keough, who was photographed in Vancouver on Wednesday picking up coffee. 'She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly.'

“Lisa Marie — who was also mom to 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper (with ex-husband Michael Lockwood) — died suddenly in January at 54 years old, and 'Riley is still grieving her mom,' adds the source. 'It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority.'

During Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial on January 22, Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, shared the joyous news that they had become parents to a daughter.

'I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,' Smith-Petersen said onstage, reading a tribute on his wife's behalf.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, legal representatives for Priscilla Presley and Keough stated that their clients had reached an agreement to settle their dispute. They also mentioned that Keough's team would be submitting a confidential settlement request for both the Promenade Trust and a life insurance trust.

'Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future,' said Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's lawyer, outside court. Added Keough's attorney, Justin Gold: '[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.'