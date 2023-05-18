Codex Sassoon, oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible, sold for $38.1 million at Sotheby's.

Manuscript contains all 24 books of Hebrew Bible with punctuation, vowels, and accents.

Purchased by Alfred Moses for ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.

The Codex Sassoon, considered the oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible, has been acquired at Sotheby's New York for a staggering $38.1 million (£30.6 million), making it the most valuable manuscript ever sold in an auction.

Estimated to have been written approximately 1,100 years ago, the Codex Sassoon is a remarkable testament to its time as it is the earliest known surviving manuscript that contains all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible, complete with punctuation, vowels, and accents.

The manuscript was purchased by Alfred Moses, a former ambassador and US lawyer, on behalf of the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel.

'The Hebrew Bible is the most influential in history and constitutes the bedrock of Western civilisation,' Mr Moses said in a statement.

'I rejoice in knowing that it belongs to the Jewish people. It was my mission, realising the historic significance of Codex Sassoon, to see it resides in a place with global access to all people.'

The winning bid for the Codex Sassoon surpassed the amount paid by Bill Gates in 1994 for Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester, reaching a remarkable $38.1 million.

However, it did not break the auction record set by Ken Griffin, who purchased a first-edition printed copy of the US constitution for $43.2 million. The Codex Sassoon is named after its previous owner, David Solomon Sassoon, who established an extensive collection of Hebrew manuscripts in London.

The Hebrew Bible's text underwent changes until the early Middle Ages, when Masoretes, Jewish scholars, standardized it by creating a set of notes.

The Aleppo Codex, considered the authoritative Masoretic text from around 930, suffered significant damage in a fire in Aleppo in 1947, leaving only 295 surviving pages out of the original 487.

In contrast, the Codex Sassoon, dated to around 900, is missing just 12 pages. It is hailed as one of the earliest almost-complete Hebrew Bible manuscripts with vowel points, cantillation marks, and scribal notes.

Centuries of annotations trace the codex's journey from its sale by Khalaf ben Abraham to Isaac ben Ezekiel al-Attar and subsequent ownership by his sons Ezekiel and Maimon. In the 13th century, the codex found a home in a synagogue in Makisin, Syria, before being safeguarded by Salama ibn Abi al-Fakhr.

After being lost for 500 years, the Codex Sassoon was purchased by Swiss investor Jacqui Safra in 1989.















