PFF Elections Delay Draws Normalisation Committee Body's Criticism

NC Chairman Haroon Malik contradicted his previous statement

Haroon disclosed that he receives a monthly salary of $5,500

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) warned against delaying elections as the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) accused them of intentionally prolonging their control.

NC Chairman Haroon Malik contradicted his previous statement, now claiming that no club in the country meets FIFA Connect program criteria, despite previously stating that 40 clubs fulfilled the requirements.

4 Haroon disclosed that he receives a monthly salary of $5,500 4 PFF Elections Delay Draws Normalisation Committee Body's Criticism 4 NC Chairman Haroon Malik contradicted his previous statement

“Now you say there is no club. At the time when you gave your commitment to the ministry that the election process will start from May 15, you said that there were 40 clubs fulfilling the requirements. So your statements are changing with each passing day. Are you serious about holding the elections or having some other motives,” Mazari said during the NA Committee meeting.

Haroon faced intense questioning from members of the NA body, with Chairman Nawab Sher Waseer cautioning him about making repeated promises during his appearances before the committee.

“We would be having no other option but to write to the concerned higher authorities in Pakistan as well as FIFA to look into the gross negligence being made by the NC. We respect the FIFA but at the same time would like to make the PFF an elected body. The NC is not serious at all in conducting the much-awaited elections.”

When Haroon mentioned that the elections would take place by June 2024, the House members burst into laughter.

“You are having a good time and drawing huge salaries and keep on changing the goalposts for your own benefits. We are sure that you will not conduct any elections in the near future.”

Haroon added that he wanted to conduct the elections and leave the job. “We would start the process at the end of the May and hopefully would complete the process next year.”

Sher Waseer accused the NC of providing feeble justifications.

“You are not taking the matter seriously. We know how to put you back on the track.”

The chairman of the NA Committee advised the ministry to address the issue with FIFA as he believed that the NC was not committed to organizing the elections.

Additionally, IPC Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso, and Deputy DG PSB Mohammad Ibrar emphasized that the NC had failed to obtain the necessary NOC from the government before sending teams on overseas tours.

“We did not have the NOC when our teams visited abroad. We will make efforts to seek NOC when we next tour abroad.”

Haroon disclosed that he receives a monthly salary of $5,500, while his fellow members receive even less. He expressed his belief that this amount is unrelated to the grant intended for the development of football in Pakistan.

FIFA allocates approximately $4 million annually for countries like Pakistan, but it remains unutilized due to the absence of a democratically elected football organization in the country.

During the NA Standing Committee meeting, Mazari openly stated that the NC did not prioritize the five-point mandate provided by FIFA.

“There was a five-point mandate given to the NC. Besides running the day-to-day affairs, all other four points were connected to the elections. Not a single point has been completed during the last four years from the time the PFF has been working under the NC. Thrice the NC has given timeframe for the election and as many times they broke that promise.”

The Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has stated that the government may have to involve FIFA to prevent teams from traveling abroad without obtaining the necessary NOC.

The chairman of the NA Standing Committee has demanded an audit of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

“Now we want to see how much amount you have spent on your trips abroad and what are your other expenditures from the kitty solely meant for promotion of football and grooming of players in the country.”