Toni Kroos' Reaction To Manchester City's UCL Victory Over Real Madrid

Kroos' Reaction To Manchester City's UCL Victory Over Madrid

Real Madrid did not perform up to par

Thibaut Courtois made three remarkable saves

Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos responded to his team's elimination from the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals against Manchester City.

Following a resounding 4-0 defeat at the Etihad, resulting in a 5-1 aggregate loss, Kroos admitted that Real Madrid did not perform up to par during the match.

3 Thibaut Courtois made three remarkable saves 3 Kroos' Reaction To Manchester City's UCL Victory Over Madrid 3 Real Madrid did not perform up to par

“Tough to be out of our favourite competition. Just not good enough last night. Anyway we go with the head held high as we were just one game away to reach the final again. Real Madrid will fight back as always,” said Kroos on his official Instagram account on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's team is on the verge of achieving the long-awaited goal of Manchester City's owners, who have invested substantial funds in the club since their takeover in 2008.

If they defeat Inter Milan in Istanbul next month, they will secure a treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, emulating Manchester United's historic feat in 1998/99.

Last season, under Carlo Ancelotti, City had to rely on thrilling comebacks to win the tournament for the 14th time. However, this time, City made sure to capitalize on their advantage over the defending champions.

'It was so painful last season,' added Guardiola. 'We had what happened in our stomach for one year. I think today everything came out.'

Guardiola's team displayed their collective brilliance on a night where Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne failed to score. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's goalkeeper, made three remarkable saves to prevent Haaland from scoring his 53rd goal of the season, sparing the visitors from a humiliating defeat.

Bernardo Silva's two goals in the first half were well-deserved for City's near flawless performance. Even when they eased off in the second half, a deflected goal from Manuel Akanji and a composed finish from Julian Alvarez in stoppage time accurately reflected the scoreline.