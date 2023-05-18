Siegfried Aikman Resigns As Pakistan Men's Hockey Head Coach

Dutch coach was appointed as the head coach of Pakistan team

Aikman's salary release is attributed to a conflict between PSB and PHF

Siegfried Aikman, the head coach of the Pakistan men's hockey team, has stepped down citing non-payment of his salary for the past year as the reason behind his decision.

Aikman stated that the lack of payment made it 'unfeasible for him to carry on his work' with the team.

“A lot of promises were made but they were not fulfilled. I wanted to fulfill my commitment but it’s time for me to move on,” said Aikman.

In December 2021, the Dutch coach was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan team until 2026. Prior to this, he had successfully coached the Japanese team, leading them to a surprising victory in the Asian Games in 2018.

The delay in Aikman's salary release is attributed to a conflict between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

A committee consisting of four members, appointed to assess the performance of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and propose future actions, has advised conducting immediate elections for the federation. The aim is to streamline affairs in preparation for upcoming events such as the Asian Games, Olympic Qualifying round, and Junior Asia Cup.

The committee, chaired by Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso, comprised former Olympians Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh, and Islahuddin Siddiqui.

They have agreed to submit their recommendations to the Patron in Chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting the appointment of a care-taker committee to oversee fair and transparent elections.

According to a committee member, the PHF, which has been disaffiliated, has disregarded the committee's queries following the previous meeting.

“We have shared Pakistan's performance in international hockey during the last seven years and have recommended that there is a dire need for a fresh beginning,” one of the members said.

“An ad-hoc or care-taker committee should be formed to hold free and fair federations elections so that Pakistan hockey should be set on a right track.”

Additionally, the committee resolved to address the unsupportive conduct exhibited by the federation in writing.



“The federation did not respond to all queries which were sent to them. The committee has been formed under the direct orders of the Prime Minister who is the Patron in Chief. The PM has got all the powers to decide on hockey affairs. The Federation's inability to cooperate with the committee is surprising,” the member added.