Deadly Floods In Italy Claim Nine Lives And Displace 13,000 People

Widespread flooding in Italy with over 20 rivers overflowing.

Nine fatalities and 13,000 individuals displaced.

Six months' worth of rainfall received in just 36 hours.

Italy is grappling with widespread flooding as over 20 rivers overflowed, resulting in nine fatalities and the displacement of 13,000 individuals.

3 Six months' worth of rainfall received in just 36 hours. 3 Widespread flooding in Italy with over 20 rivers overflowing. 3 Nine fatalities and 13,000 individuals displaced.

The country experienced six months' worth of rainfall in just 36 hours, leading to severe flooding along a stretch of approximately 115km (70 miles) from the northeast coast at Rimini to the city of Bologna.

Additionally, about 280 landslides occurred, prompting further evacuations. Roberta Lazzarini, a 71-year-old resident of Botteghino di Zocca, located south of Bologna, described the harrowing experience of her village being engulfed by water and mud during the recent flooding.

The torrential waters inundated streets, houses, and gardens, leaving Roberta and others in a state of fear and uncertainty. She expressed her hope that such a devastating event would not recur.

Firefighters played a crucial role in assisting residents, even evacuating a 97-year-old woman from her bedroom using a rubber dinghy. 'Our community is broken,' said Roberta's daughter, Ines, who runs the local cafe in the central square. 'We felt completely cut out, isolated, some of us were truly terrified.' 'We've had floods before but it has never been this bad as far as I can remember,' said Lamieri, 74, as he removed mud from his basement, where his son stores products to sell at the souvenir shop he runs in central Bologna. 'The street turned into river. We lost all of our stuff which was stored down here.

We estimate thousands of euros in damage.' Due to the flooding, Antonio Francesco Rizzuto, a 55-year-old lawyer residing alongside the river with his wife, had no choice but to evacuate on Tuesday night. They have since relocated to their daughter's residence in a nearby village.



