Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor,
- The smartphone has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.
- The device includes 4 GB of the RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo A96 is a top-line smartphone from the A series that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is available in two amazing colors, including Starry Black and Sunset Blue.
The Oppo A96 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which runs at 2.4 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device to make heavy games and applications run flawlessly.
The smartphone has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, a 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display quality and size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.
The phone runs on the Android 11.1, ColorOS 11.1 operating system. The gadget includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A96 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the phone's selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone's side-mounted fingerprint scanner secures the device. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.
Oppo A96 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
