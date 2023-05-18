Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor,

The smartphone has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.

The device includes 4 GB of the RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo A96 is a top-line smartphone from the A series that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is available in two amazing colors, including Starry Black and Sunset Blue.

The Oppo A96 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which runs at 2.4 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device to make heavy games and applications run flawlessly.

The smartphone has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD, a 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display quality and size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.

The phone runs on the Android 11.1, ColorOS 11.1 operating system. The gadget includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A96 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the phone's selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone's side-mounted fingerprint scanner secures the device. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.

Oppo A96 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

