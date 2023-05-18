Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The Oppo Reno 8 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage that is used to store a large amount of useful data and files.

The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh non-removable battery that supports 80 W of fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging





