Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 8 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage that is used to store a large amount of useful data and files.
The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.
The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh non-removable battery that supports 80 W of fast charging.
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan
The Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.
Oppo Reno 8 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Corning gorilla glass
- Galileo
- Hdr
- Oppo Reno 8
- Oppo Reno 8 display
- Oppo Reno 8 price
- Pakistan
- Panorama
- Reno
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,579,069[+23,411*]
DEATHS
6,876,409[+28*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]