Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the most famous smartphones, and it is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor, which gives high-end performance to the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The display screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a massive amount of data. The gadget comes with the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.0 operating systems, and it gives a perfect user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording.

The device is available in four amazing colors: awesome black, awesome white, awesome violet, and awesome blue. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4500 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 187 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

