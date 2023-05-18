Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G processor.
- The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage,
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the most famous smartphones, and it is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor, which gives high-end performance to the device.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. The display screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a massive amount of data. The gadget comes with the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.0 operating systems, and it gives a perfect user experience.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording.
The device is available in four amazing colors: awesome black, awesome white, awesome violet, and awesome blue. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4500 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999.
Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
