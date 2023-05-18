Leonardo And Robert Will Feature In The 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio is reuniting with the director Martin Scorsese after many years.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and revolves around a series of murders targeting members of the Osage Nation. These individuals had become wealthy due to the oil discovered on their land, and the brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo DiCaprio portrays the character of Ernest, who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by Robert De Niro, another frequent collaborator with director Martin Scorsese. Lily Gladstone takes on the role of Ernest's wife, Mollie.

The movie explores the real-life history of the Osage Nation, a community that amassed wealth from the oil industry in the early 20th century. However, their newfound prosperity attracted opportunistic individuals who sought to manipulate, extort, and steal their money before resorting to murder.

The story promises to delve into this gripping chapter of American history, shedding light on the plight of the Osage people and their encounters with corruption and violence.

'Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal,' the synopsis reads.







