Myanmar's military has imported at least $1 billion in guns since seizing power in February 2021, despite 'overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for atrocity crimes,' according to a United Nations expert.

The majority of the weaponry originated from Russia, China, and Singaporean corporations, according to Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar, in a report PDF released in New York on Wednesday.

Weapons, dual-use technologies, and materials necessary to make weapons were exported from the day of the coup on February 1, 2021, to December 20, 2022.

“These weapons, and the materials to manufacture more of them, have continued to flow uninterrupted to the Myanmar military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for atrocity crimes,” said the report. It identified more than 12,500 unique purchases or recorded shipments directly to the Myanmar military or known Myanmar arms dealers working on the military’s behalf.

'The diversity and volume of goods provided to the Myanmar military since the coup is staggering,' it said, adding that the military had received weaponry and equipment ranging from fighter jets to drones, communications equipment, and navy ship components.

The coup, which sparked enormous protests, threw Myanmar into chaos. A lethal crackdown sparked armed resistance, with ethnic armed groups that had long opposed the military banding together with so-called People's Defence Forces (PDFs) to combat the generals.

The PDFs support the National Unity Government (NUG), which was formed by legislators ousted in the coup and those opposed to military authority.

The UN and rights groups have accused the military of violating human rights in its efforts to repress opposition, claiming that some episodes may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Andrews cited last month's attack on Pazigyi hamlet in the central Sagaing district, where reports indicate near-daily clashes between resistance groups and military, in his report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

A Russian-made Yak-130 fighter plane dropped two 250kg (550 pounds) bombs on the crowd as 300 locals, including children, gathered to celebrate the opening of a new NUG office.

“The ordinance detonated with deadly impact – ripping the bodies of men, women, and children open, turning their skin to ash, and inflicting critical shrapnel wounds,” the report said.

The onslaught continued amid the devastation, with two Mi-35 attack helicopters firing on survivors and others attempting to help the injured.

According to the study, at least 160 people were slain, with only 59 people's bodies being identified.

“The attack is yet another example of the Myanmar junta’s probable crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Myanmar,” it said.

According to the research, Russian businesses supplied $406 million in guns and related equipment, Chinese entities supplied $254 million, and Singapore-operating entities supplied $254 million.

Armaments were also sent from India ($51 million) and Thailand ($28 million).

Andrews highlighted state-owned enterprises in Russia, China, and India as exporters.

“Over $947 million of arms-related trade identified went directly to entities controlled by the Myanmar military—e.g., the Directorate of Procurement, Directorate of Defense Industries, or specific branches of the military like the Myanmar Air Force or Tatmadaw Basic Training School,” the report said.

“This means that the military itself was listed as recipient on trade-related documents, eliminating any doubt of who the end recipient would be.”

Andrews stated that he has shared his findings with the appropriate governments.

Russia and China accused the rapporteur of exceeding his mandate and 'vilifying legitimate arms trade' in their response.

Meanwhile, India stated that the armament contracts involving state-owned businesses were signed by a former government.

Andrews noted that he had found no evidence that entities owned or controlled by the governments of Singapore or Thailand, or the governments themselves, had approved or transferred the arms to the Myanmar military, and that it appeared that arms dealers were using the territories to conduct business, “specifically the banking and shipping sectors”.

According to Andrews, as a result of the research, the Singapore government stated that it was examining the effectiveness of its export controls.