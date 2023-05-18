Mumbai Police's Action Against Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma

Mumbai Police fines Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for riding motorcycles

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard fined Rs 10,500 for riding without a helmet

Mumbai Police's swift response highlights the importance of following traffic safety rules

Mumbai Police cracks down on two motorcyclists who were seen offering rides to Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma without wearing helmets. Both actors were fined by the riders in separate incidents for disregarding safety protocols while riding on city streets.

Mumbai Police took swift action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma after receiving complaints on social media about the actors riding bikes without helmets. Responding promptly to these concerns, the police imposed fines on both celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen accepting a ride from a fan without a helmet, while Anushka Sharma rode with her bodyguard without adhering to the helmet rule, after facing a roadblock. In both instances, the actors and their riders were found in violation of the helmet regulations.

As per recent updates, Mumbai Police has reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 on Sonu Shaikh, Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. Social media has been abuzz with videos showing the actress being dropped off by her bodyguard on his bike. A news portal has indicated that a challan has been issued in the bodyguard's name, citing violations of Sections 129/194, 5/180, and 3(1)18.

Amitabh Bachchan, the renowned actor, posted a picture on his Instagram account, showing him enjoying a bike ride with a kind stranger who offered him a lift. Expressing his appreciation, he captioned the photo with words of gratitude. However, a Twitter account pointed out the lack of helmets in the picture and tagged the Mumbai Police, calling for their intervention.

In a swift response, the Mumbai Police took immediate action by issuing fines to the riders involved. This serves as a timely reminder to the public regarding the significance of following traffic safety rules, including the mandatory use of helmets while riding motorcycles.



