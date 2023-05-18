Poland Provides Donated Breast Milk To Premature Ukrainian War Babies Through UN Program

UNICEF-funded milk bank in Poland supports Ukrainian refugee mothers and premature babies.

Karolina Dabiak, a former Polish health worker, donates excess milk to support babies in need.

Olena benefits from UNICEF's program providing advanced perinatal care.

Denis Dziubanovskiy, born prematurely to a Ukrainian refugee mother affected by the war, faced health challenges and the inability to be breastfed.

However, a UNICEF-funded milk bank in Poland provided vital assistance to his mother, Evgeniya Loshkarova, offering milk, psychological support, and lactation guidance.

The milk bank has supported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled Russia's invasion, providing essential help for both the health of the babies and the emotional well-being of their mothers.

Through UNICEF's program, around 300 mothers, including 20 percent from Ukraine, benefit monthly from services offered by 10 hospitals hosting milk banks in Poland.

“These are women who have difficulties in the initial stage of motherhood. They are under a lot of stress, some of them have suffered war trauma,” said Aleksandra Wesolowska, head of the Human Milk Bank Foundation.



“Therefore they really need lactation care and psychological support. This element of support is the most important. Milk from the bank is food, of course, but it is also the expression of female solidarity.”

Denis likely received nourishment from the donated milk of Karolina Dabiak, a 37-year-old former Polish health and safety worker who has been donating to the milk bank since August 2022.

After giving birth, Dabiak realized that she was producing an excess amount of milk for her own infant son, leading her to contribute to the milk bank to help babies in need.

“What is the most important for me is helping the little people who come into this world in such difficult circumstances — premature babies,” Dabiak said.

After being advised by doctors in Ukraine to terminate her pregnancy due to uterine fibroids caused by stress, Olena Liubimova, 36, gave birth prematurely in Poland.

Her son, Oleg, was born in a critical condition, with doctors warning of the possibility of his not surviving and Olena's life being at risk. At a hospital in Zielona Gora, a milk bank provided tube-fed milk to Oleg until Olena was able to breastfeed him.

Olena has since received advanced perinatal care through the UNICEF program, benefiting from their support.



