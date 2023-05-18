At Least Three Killed, 15 Injured In Punjab's Rain-related Incidents

Heavy intermittent rains have hit various cities of Punjab causing blackout.

LAHORE: At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab on Thursday, Bol News reported.

Heavy intermittent rains have hit various cities of Punjab causing blackout. Roof collapse incidents due to rain in Multan, Bahwalpur, Sheikhupura and Raiwand killed three persons and wounded 15 others.

Wind-dust and thunderstorm rain are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also likely at few places during the forecast period. However, Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning is as follows: Islamabad and Gilgit 20 degree centigrade, Lahore 21, Karachi 29, Peshawar 24, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 17 and Murree 11 degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Jammu while cloudy and chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning in the occupied territory is as follows: Srinagar and Anantnag 13 degree centigrade, Jammu 24, Leh four, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla 12 degree centigrade.