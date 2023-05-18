language: English
Fair Census In Urban Areas Impossible Under PPP Regime: Farooq Sattar

Web Desk 18 May , 2023 04:14 PM

KARACHI: Senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Farooq Sattar has said that they reject the census in Karachi, Hyderabad and urban Sindh.

He added if this entire process takes place under the provincial government of PPP, how there would be transparency.

He in a statement observed that their main problem was with the provincial government of PPP.

He maintained that IDR had personally checked their reservations and complaints and acknowledged the errors.

“Will they tell that those who were not counted have been counted?” Sattar asked, adding, “We point out that despite extending the time, the census was not done correctly.”

He said that the population of the urban districts has been reduced and the populations of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah cities have been decreased.

