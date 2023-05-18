Imran Khan Replies NAB Summon Notice, Terms Conversion Of Inquiry Into Investigation As Illegal

Says cannot appear before NAB, IHC allowed him to get pre-arrest bail.

Khan requested NAB to send him an inquiry report.

Allegations leveled in the NAB summons notice are baseless and fabricated, Khan answered.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday replied to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summon notice in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed the conversion of the NAB inquiry into an investigation as illegal and contradicted to law.

Imran Khan mentioned that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had given time till May 22 to take bail in the cases, and so he is present in Lahore to obtain pre-arrest bail.

Added, due to IHC orders he cannot appear before NAB.

The inquiry report regarding the allegations has not been given to me yet, answered Khan.

PTI chairman also requested NAB to send and inquiry report to his legal team at residence, added the allegations leveled in the NAB summons notice are baseless and fabricated.

Also replied that “As per the record there is no mention of any corrupt practices in the case.”

The purpose of turning an inquiry into an investigation is to target political vendetta, stated Imran Khan.

He added that at the time of the inquiry, only one summons notice was received, stating that the summons notice did not include details of the allegations leveled in the inquiry.

The former prime minister stated that according to the NAB law, it is necessary to give all the details to defend the accused at the time of inquiry.

At last, Khan stated that he does not have the documents requested by NAB.



