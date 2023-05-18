Imran Says 7500 Workers, Leaders Held, About 25 Activists Martyred Since May 9

Imran fears he may be arrested again at any time

Says 40 terrorism cases, 50 criminal cases filed against him

Maintains Pakistan is currently facing the worst political and economic crisis

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that on Wednesday night, an attack was planned on his residence under the guise of arresting 40 terrorists, hiding in Zaman Park and the police had surrounded the entire area.

4 Maintains Pakistan is currently facing the worst political and economic crisis 4 Imran fears he may be arrested again at any time 4 Says 40 terrorism cases, 50 criminal cases filed against him

Imran expressed these views while giving an exclusive interview to German media group DW.

The former PM said, “I offered the media to come to Zaman Park so that they could come and see for themselves. And this made the whole situation clear because there were no terrorists there.”

He said that there was a fear that he might be arrested again at any time despite grant of bail.

Imran said, “7500 of our workers and all leaders have been arrested, about 25 workers were martyred. I was abducted illegally, my workers were directly shot at, tortured and arrested.”

He asserted that they were being treated like terrorists and the purpose of the whole plan before the elections was to crush my party.

He observed that a peaceful protest was held against the illegal abduction of his workers from the Islamabad High Court premises, adding that since the protest, there had been an unprecedented crackdown against the PTI.

He further said that all his party leadership was put in jails despite bail.

“As soon as the court orders his release, they immediately arrest him again. My women workers were arrested,” Imran said.

About 150 cases had been registered against him, four new criminal cases were made when he was in jail, he wondered.

About 40 terrorism cases had been filed against him whereas about 50 criminal cases were filed against him in a day, lamented Imran

He added that two corruption cases had been made against him in which I was kidnapped.

He maintained that he had served in Pakistan for 50 years and he had never committed a single corruption.

He further said that the people of Pakistan had known him for 50 years, adding that a senior military officer is involved in the assassination of him.

“I had already predicted this assassination attack but I could not file an FIR for the murder attack on myself,” Imran said and added it was his fundamental right to file a case against his named accused.

He said that all investigation records of JIT had been destroyed, adding that how I could bring evidence when no investigation had been allowed.

Imran maintained that army abducted him illegally from High Court, observing the army chief takes all the decisions of the army and the army obeys his orders.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst political and economic crisis whereas inflation in Pakistan had increased even more than Sri Lanka when people came out on the streets.

“Inflation and unemployment have reached the highest level in the country's history,” he said.

The only solution to the political and economic crisis is holding transparent elections

The government did not hold elections in Punjab on May 14 despite the Supreme Court's decision, Imran lamented.

The government violated the Supreme Court order and the constitution, he ended.