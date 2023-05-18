Media Visits Zaman Park As Police Claim To Arrest 8 Suspects

Govt's deadline for action at Zaman Park has expired

Imran makes media visit inside of residence once again

Police claim to arrest eight suspects escaped from Zaman Park

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) invited Pakistani and international media to visit Imran Khan's house.

On the other hand, the government deadline for action has expired.

The police claimed that there are terrorists in Zaman Park. Eight suspects who escaped from Zaman Park were taken into custody.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan once again gave the international and local media an internal tour of his residence in Zaman Park.

In view of the possible police operation in Zaman Park, Imran Khan made the international and local media visit the inside of the residence once again.

Media representatives were given access to the exterior of the house, the security personnel's rooms and the roof. Apart from personal security, no party workers or volunteers were present inside the residence.

Meanwhile, after the government deadline, SP Civil Line Hasan Javed Bhatti while briefing the media claimed that eight suspects who escaped from Zaman Park were detained.

And people also try to escape who go back on seeing the police, the SP claimed.

He said that there is still information that some people are there, adding that operation and other decisions are above my level, Bhatti said.

The SP said, “We will follow whatever the leadership decides.'

Investigation is on with the eight arrested suspects, he said, adding that it would be premature to say anything before the investigation is complete.