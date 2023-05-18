Monis Says FIA Wants To Arrest Him In Another Case

Monis says real purpose of FIA notice to arrest him in another case

Says the amount was declared in tax return of relevant year

Urges FIA to collect tax returns of relevant years and not issue these notices

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Monis Elahi and son of Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday tweeted against the notice of FIA regarding his bank transactions.

He tweeted, “Today, it came to know from the media and social media that the FIA ??has issued a summons notice for me.”

The real purpose of issuing the notice is to call him there and arrest him in another case, Elahi feared.

Elahi said they (FIA) wanted to know in the investigation of another case that these 8 transactions with a total amount of about Rs50 million, adding that these eight direct deposits had been made to his account.

Elahi said that it didn't come to his account from someone else's account and this amount was declared in the tax return of the relevant year.

“If the FIA had such an opportunity, they would have collected the tax returns of the relevant years and not issued these notices.”