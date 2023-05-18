Pakistan Faces Internal And External Threats: Faisal Raza Abidi

He said internal threats accounted for 30 percent.

KARACHI: Former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi has said that the country faces internal and external threats.

Addressing a press conference, Faisal Raza Abidi said internal threats accounted for 30 percent while external threats accounted for 70 percent. He said 17 countries were engrossed in the plan to destroy Pakistan but Pakistan's forces had an illusion due to which they could not do anything.

Former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi termed the violent incidents that took place across the country on May 9 a global conspiracy against Pakistan. He however said this global conspiracy failed due to a tolerant decision of the security forces.

He said what has to happen in Pakistan first has to happen in Karachi as Karachi is mini Pakistan. He said wars are fought by nations not armies.