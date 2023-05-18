PHC Orders To Release Accused Arrested Under 3-MPO

PHC accepted requests of more than 150 petitioners.

In the Peshawar High Court, a two-member bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the petitions of the accused arrested under 3 MPOs.

The lawyer petitioner Shah Faisal told the court that after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, untoward incidents took place and on May 10 when the Supreme Court annulled his arrest, no untoward incident took place after that.

The lawyer said that on May 10, the army was called by invoking Article 245 and arrests were made under 3 MPOs under which children aged nine and 13 years were also arrested.

On this, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired whether the 9-year-old child has been arrested.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the children are still in custody.

Justice Ashtaq Ibrahim asked that FIR was registered against all those arrested. On which the petitioner's lawyer said that among those against whom the FIR was registered, some got bail and some got bail.

The PHC reserved verdict ordered the release of the persons arrested under 3 MPO.

The court granted more than 150 petitions ordering all these persons to submit peace petitions to the Deputy Commissioners and adjourned the hearing till May 30.

The court sought answers from the parties in the next hearing.