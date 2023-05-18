PPP Picked Murtaza Wahab For Mayor Karachi Slot

PPP completed consultation with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhuttto.

PPP also finalized names of party candidates for 25 towns of Karachi.

Nisar Khuhro says that party has not finalized name of mayor.

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party(PPP) has decided to make former administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab as Mayor of Karachi.

For Mayor Karachi, Pakistan People's Party has completed consultation with the former president and co-chairman PPP Asif Zardari, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto, and senior leaders.

People's Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have approved Murtaza Wahab as PPP's candidate for Mayor of Karachi.

The names of the chairman candidates in 25 towns of Karachi have also been finalized, Parvez Duda Baldia and Humayun Muhammad Khan will be the chairman of Maripur town while Salman Abdullah Murad will be the chairman candidate for Gadap town.

Apart from this, PPP has approved the name of Kashif Shoro for the Mayor of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro says that the party has not finalized the name of the party candidate for mayor, and deputy mayor, but the names of the candidates for mayor and district council chairman are being considered.

Nisar Khuhro said that the consultation on the names of the candidates for local government posts is going on and an official announcement will be made regarding the names of the candidates.

The delegation of the Sindh government will meet the Chief Election Commissioner tomorrow in Lahore. Nasir Hussain Shah and Murtaza Wahab will be in the delegation.

In the meeting, the election schedule of Mayor Karachi will be discussed. The Sindh government wants the election of Mayor Karachi to be held immediately.