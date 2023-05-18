Sindh Govt Will Not Accept Results Of Digital Census: Murad Ali Shah

He said federal Govt has decided to close census from May 15 except in Punjab.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the actual population of Sindh is 64.4 million while the federal government has projected it at 57.6 million which showed that 6.8 million people have not been enumerated.

Addressing a press conference at CM House , Murad Ali Shah said “This is not a small difference and the purpose of conducting a census within a period of five years (2017-2023) was to make accurate, foolproof, and scientific enumeration but this has also proved to be defective and unacceptable.”

CM said that last night a meeting was held in Islamabad to which he was not invited but the chief secretary attended it. Without taking him into confidence, the meeting decided to close the exercise [census] from May 15, except in the Punjab.

He questioned if the census was meant to be conducted based on the growth rate, then there was no need to carry out such an expensive and gruesome exercise. “Under the law, the census is conducted after every 10 years,” he said and added that the last census was conducted in 2017 but it was defective, therefore on his hue and cry in the CCI the federal government decided to conduct it again in 2023.

“Now this census of 2023 is also proving to be defective and controversial, therefore the federal government must rectify its shortcomings to the extent of the satisfaction of the provincial governments,” he demanded and announced otherwise his government would have no option but to reject it.

The CM said that the enumerators who entered the data of the blocks were not being accepted by the Central data centers. He said that all the blocks of Karachi have not been covered/enumerated in the census.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged as the single largest party in the city, therefore it would elect its mayor. 'There will be our [PPP] Mayor in the city and people know we have served them, and they have acknowledged it through the ballot,” he said.

He said that PPP had won the largest number of votes in the 1970 election and after that, the people of this city who believed in the service of the PPP government in Sindh voted it in the local bodies elections.