Kate Middleton Refused To Bow Before Newly Crowned Queen Camilla

The Princess of Wales was 'angry' with Camilla over the guest list for King Charles' coronation on May 6th, 2023, according to royal author Tom Bower, and refused to curtsy for the monarch as she departed Westminster Abbey.

On Dan Wootton's show, Bower, 76, stated tonight that Middleton, 41, and her husband, Prince William, 40, were unhappy since the princess was only permitted to invite four of her family members while Camilla, 75, had 20 people present.

Kate's siblings were not permitted to bring their partners to the momentous event, according to Bower.

“Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation and there were four Middletons,” Bower said. “If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you’ll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes.”

He added, “And that’s because they were angry with Camilla.”

The author also claimed that those who helped transform Camilla's image from king's mistress to queen were excluded from the high-profile event.

“All the people that helped Camilla get the crown on her head were excluded from that coronation, and they were furious,” Bower claimed. “Kate and William were angry too. That anger went right through that small part of the congregation by the throne, at the centre of Westminster Abbey.'



