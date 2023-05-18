New York Police Terms Prince Harry, Meghan Pap Chase 'not Catastrophic'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" automobile chase.

Two New York police stated they do not feel the chase was "near catastrophic."

According to Sukhcharn Singh: "I don't think I would call it a chase."

According to his spokeswoman, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a 'near catastrophic' automobile chase after being pursued by paparazzi for more than two hours.

According to news outlet, two New York police officials downplayed the incident, stating they do not feel the chase was 'near catastrophic' and described a 'bit of a chaotic scene.'

A taxi driver who picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, said they were in his car for about ten minutes.

'It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe.'

Singh further stated that the Sussexes gave him the sense that they had previously been chased by paparazzi before getting into his car.

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams has stated that two police officers may have been hurt while assisting Harry and Meghan's private security team while their vehicle was being followed.

According to Harry's spokesperson: 'Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.'

The following is a synopsis of what happened on Tuesday night, according to police sources in New York.








