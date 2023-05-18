Riyadh Surgeons Undertake 14-Hour Surgery To Separate Nigerian Conjoined Twins

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah begins separation procedure for Nigerian conjoined twins in Riyadh.

The operation is expected to span eight stages over approximately 14 hours.

Twins, born in Kaduna, Nigeria on January 12, 2022, share vital organs and pelvic structures.

A surgical team has commenced a procedure to separate Nigerian conjoined twins, Under the leadership of Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, in Riyadh.

3 Twins, born in Kaduna, Nigeria on January 12, 2022, share vital organs and pelvic structures. 3 Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah begins separation procedure for Nigerian conjoined twins in Riyadh. 3 The operation is expected to span eight stages over approximately 14 hours.

The surgery, taking place at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children, involves the collaboration of 35 medical professionals and is expected to span eight stages over a duration of approximately 14 hours.

This significant operation has been initiated based on the directives of King Salman, demonstrating the commitment to humanitarian aid and relief efforts.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah revealed that the conjoined twins, born on January 12, 2022, in Kaduna, Nigeria, share various vital organs and pelvic structures, including the abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, urinary and reproductive system, and pelvic bones.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also mentioned that the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins has been overseeing such cases for 33 years, handling 130 cases from 23 different countries. This surgery marks the 56th successful separation conducted under the program's supervision.



Hassana and Hasina, in Riyadh. The surgery, taking place at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children, involves the collaboration of 35 medical professionals and is expected to span eight stages over a duration of approximately 14 hours.

This significant operation has been initiated based on the directives of King Salman, demonstrating the commitment to humanitarian aid and relief efforts. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah revealed that the conjoined twins, born on January 12, 2022, in Kaduna, Nigeria, share various vital organs and pelvic structures, including the abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, urinary and reproductive system, and pelvic bones.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also mentioned that the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins has been overseeing such cases for 33 years, handling 130 cases from 23 different countries. This surgery marks the 56th successful separation conducted under the program's supervision.



