IPL 2023: RCB Dominates SRH With 8-Wicket Win

RCB defeated SRH by eight wickets in IPL Match No. 65. Kohli scored a remarkable century off 63 balls, while du Plessis made a solid fifty off 47 balls.

This victory elevated RCB to the fourth position in the standings with 14 points from 13 matches, enhancing their playoff prospects. In contrast, SRH, with only four wins in 13 games, continued to occupy the bottom spot in the table.

Heinrich Klaasen, the South African wicket-keeper batter, played a remarkable innings in his debut IPL century, scoring 104 off 51 balls for SRH. This propelled their team to a total of 186/5 in 20 overs. Klaasen's partnership of 74 runs with Harry Brook (27 off 19) was the second-highest for SRH. RCB's Michael Bracewell was the standout bowler, taking an impressive 2-13.

In pursuit of the 187-run target, Virat Kohli displayed excellent form and ended his four-year wait for a century. He scored a fantastic ton and formed a massive opening partnership of 172 runs with Faf du Plessis.

In the very next ball after reaching his century, Kohli was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over, but his contribution was already significant for RCB.

Following Kohli's dismissal, Du Plessis was also dismissed by Natarajan in the subsequent over. However, RCB managed to secure victory with four balls remaining, thanks to the unbeaten contributions of Glenn Maxwell (5) and Michael Bracewell (4).

SRH, after opting to bat first, had a slow start due to tight bowling from RCB pacers Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell, who restricted Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi.

SRH gained momentum in Parnell's second over, scoring 16 runs. However, Bracewell, the spinner from New Zealand, halted their progress by dismissing both openers in his first over.

Abhishek (11) was dismissed while attempting a cut shot, and Tripathi (15) lofted his shot to short fine-leg for a catch, leaving SRH at 28/2 after 4.3 overs. Heinrich Klaasen, in excellent form, took charge and scored 16 runs off Shahbaz Ahmed's first over, with SRH reaching 49-2 at the end of the Power-play.

SRH's decision to promote Klaasen in the batting order paid off as he continued to play aggressively, hitting boundaries and sixes. Captain Aiden Markram played a supporting role as SRH reached 81/2 after 10 overs.

In the next over, Klaasen hit a six off leg-spinner Karn Sharma and completed his half-century in just 24 balls. RCB needed a breakthrough and Shahbaz Ahmed provided it by removing Markram, breaking the 76-run partnership.

Despite Markram's dismissal, SRH's new batsman Harry Brook played confidently from the start, hitting sixes and boundaries. Klaasen continued his onslaught, and SRH reached 133/3 after 15 overs.

RCB's decision to bring Shahbaz Ahmed back in the 17th over backfired as both Klaasen and Brook scored 19 runs off his over. Parnell bowled a tight over, conceding only 7 runs.

Klaasen eventually reached his century off 49 balls by smashing a poor delivery from Harshal for a straight six. However, Harshal had the last laugh as he bowled a dipping yorker to dismiss Klaasen. Siraj, playing on his home ground, bowled an excellent over, taking the wicket of Glenn Phillips and conceding only 4 runs. SRH finished with a total of 186-5 in 20 overs.

In the chase, RCB achieved victory by scoring 187/2 in 19.2 overs. Kohli scored a century, while du Plessis contributed 71 runs. T. Natarajan took one wicket for SRH, while Bracewell was RCB's best bowler with figures of 2-13.