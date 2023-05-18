Nooh Butt Excluded from Asian Games, Paris Olympics

Commonwealth Games gold medalist has shared a letter

Dastgir Butt affirmed that his son is not affiliated with interim committee

Nooh Butt, a prominent weightlifter from Pakistan, has been barred from participating in the Asian Games and Paris Olympics of 2024 due to accusations of involvement in an unofficial weightlifting interim committee.

Butt, however, vehemently denies these allegations and intends to keep representing Pakistan in future competitions.

In addition, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist has shared a letter expressing concerns regarding his inclusion in the weightlifting event of the current National Games in Quetta, as raised by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation.

“I, unfortunately, won’t be able to participate in future weightlifting competitions — be it National Games (2023) or international competitions like Asian Games (2023) or Olympic Games (2024) — as I have been alleged to be a member of a parallel weightlifting interim committee by the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF). As a result, I won’t be given an opportunity or platform to participate in future competitions,” Butt said on his official Instagram account.

“I will come out and state openly that I am not a part of any parallel weightlifting interim committee in both word and deed.

“I am only here for the weightlifting game, and I appeal to the Pakistani authorities and the public for their support, so that I can bring more medals and glory to Pakistan. Period.”

Previously, Ghulam Dastgir Butt, the father of Nooh Butt, affirmed that his son is not affiliated with the interim committee established by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to oversee weightlifting activities in the nation.

“Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) claims that my son Nooh Dastgir Butt is registered with the interim committee. It’s a false claim. I am father of weightlifters Nooh Dastgir Butt and Hanzala Dastgir Butt and we have never indulged in any kind of politics and have never been part of any parallel body,” Ghulam Dastgir said

“We have also emailed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and PWLF and informed them that we are not part of any politics. We play weightlifting and we will continue playing weightlifting. We are not associated with any kind of politics,” he added.