Trailblazing Mountaineer Naila Kiani Honored With Prestigious Award

Naila Kiani is a female mountaineer from Pakistan.

She became the second Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest.

She is Pakistan's fastest woman to ascend six peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that Naila Kiani, a female mountaineer, will be awarded the Sitar-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian honor in Pakistan.

This recognition comes after Naila successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the second Pakistani woman to achieve this feat.

The Prime Minister's office has confirmed the approval of the award to acknowledge Naila's achievement. In addition, Naila has become the fastest woman from Pakistan to climb six peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

One of these peaks is Mount Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak in the world. This marks her third successful summit of an 8,000-meter peak this season, following her conquests of Mount Everest and Annapurna. Just two days after reaching the highest peak in the world, Naila accomplished the ascent of Mount Lhotse.

Last month, she became the first female from Pakistan to scale Annapurna Mountain, the tenth highest peak globally, located in Nepal. Naila's mountaineering achievements also include climbing Gasherbrum-II in 2021, Gasherbrum-I in 2022, and the world's second-highest peak, K2, in July 2022. It's worth noting that Naila is a professional banker based in Dubai, an amateur boxer, and a mother of two children.

She gained attention in 2018 when her wedding photoshoot at the K2 Basecamp went viral on social media.








