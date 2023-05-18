Ross Taylor Pushes For Guptill In New Zealand's Top 4 For ODI World Cup

He was released from his New Zealand Cricket central contract

Williamson suffered an ACL injury to his right knee

Ross Taylor, a former New Zealand cricketer, expressed his preference for including veteran opener Martin Guptill in the top four of the New Zealand ODI team for the upcoming World Cup.

Taylor emphasized Guptill's valuable experience and the positive impact it would have on the team's performance in the prestigious tournament.

3 Williamson suffered an ACL injury to his right knee 3 Ross Taylor Pushes For Guptill In New Zealand's Top 4 For ODI World Cup 3 He was released from his New Zealand Cricket central contract

Regarded as one of New Zealand's most accomplished white-ball openers, Guptill's last appearance in an ODI for the national team was in September 2022. Subsequently, he was released from his New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract after being excluded from the white-ball series against India and not being given any playing time in the Men's T20 World Cup held in Australia.

Following his absence from international cricket, Guptill has remained active by participating in several T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Presently, Guptill's impressive ODI record includes 7346 runs in 198 matches, achieving an average of 41.73.

He holds the remarkable distinction of an unbeaten highest score of 237 runs in an individual innings.

'At the moment, you're going to have a top four that has never played a game at a one-day World Cup, so for me Martin Guptill should be there. Say it's Conway, Guptill, Will Young at three and Daryl Mitchell at four.' 'I don't think that's the way the selectors and (Gary Stead) Steady will go but I think going into a World Cup with no one in the top four ever having played a match is a risk,' Taylor was quoted

Following New Zealand's 4-1 ODI series loss in Pakistan, the team is now faced with the challenge of finding a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson at the number three position.

Williamson suffered an ACL injury to his right knee while fielding for the Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023. New Zealand's next ODI matches are scheduled in September when they tour England, which is just a month before the ODI World Cup in India.

Ross Taylor believes that Williamson's injury has created an opportunity for players like Will Young, Devon Conway, or Daryl Mitchell to step up and potentially fill the void at number three.

'I think there's only three options. You either have Will Young who's had some success there against Sri Lanka and a couple of hundreds against Holland. Move Devon Conway down to three, give him a little bit of protection knowing that the ball does swing early on in India as seen currently in the Indian Premier League.'

'Or what's happened in Pakistan recently where Daryl Mitchell got two hundreds batting at three. Whoever does bat three has got to get the majority of the runs throughout the whole tournament and bat the majority of the balls as well,' added Taylor.