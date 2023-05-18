Zohaib And Naqeebullah Qualify For National Games Finals

Zohaib's victory avenged his previous loss to Faheem

Army dominated their semi-final match against Punjab

Zohaib Rasheed and Naqeebullah, both accomplished boxers, secured spots in the finals of the boxing event at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Zohaib, who previously won a bronze medal in the Asian games, defeated Mohammad Faheem in a closely contested match in the men's minimum weight category. Zohaib's victory avenged his previous loss to Faheem in the National Boxing Championship.

Zohaib, widely recognized as the nation's top boxer, boasts impressive achievements such as bronze medals in both the Asian Senior Championship and Asian Under-22 Championship. In another thrilling semi-final match of the men's minimum weight category, Mohammad Ayub from PAF defeated Tabish from Sindh with a close score of 3-2, securing his place in the final.

Moving on to the men's flyweight semi-finals (48-51kg), Ataullah from WAPDA emerged victorious with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Huzban from Sindh. In a closely contested bout, Sajid Rasheed, Zohaib's brother and a Navy boxer, narrowly defeated Talha from Army with a score of 4-3. The decision was reviewed by the technical committee before confirming Sajid's victory.

In the men's bantamweight semi-finals (51-54kg), Mohammad Qasim from Army secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Jalal Uddin from WAPDA, while Noor Ali from Balochistan triumphed over Samama Rehman from Punjab with a dominant 5-0 scoreline. Moving on to the featherweight category (54-57kg), Naqeebullah from WAPDA defeated Asmatullah from HEC comprehensively with a score of 5-0, and Zakir Hussain from Army defeated Sikandar Raza from Police by the same margin to advance to the finals.

In the men's lightweight semi-finals (57-60kg), Shahab Uddin from PAF emerged victorious with a 4-1 win over Kaleem from WAPDA, while Ibrahim from Army secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Tabarak Ali Zai from Navy.

In the men's light welterweight semi-finals, Kamran Abdul Wahab from PAF delivered a knockout in the first round against Mohammad Ijaz from KP, while Ibrar Ali from Army triumphed over Faisal Hanif from Navy with a clear 5-0 scoreline.

Moving to the women's boxing events, Nimra from WAPDA defeated Sehrish Shehzad from PAF with a 4-1 score in the minimum weight category (45-48kg), while Humna Mumtaz from HEC achieved a first-round RSC victory over Natasha Urooj from Navy. In the women's light flyweight category (48-50kg), Sahar Atif from Army secured a second-round knockout against Sana Atif from Punjab, and Bushra Akhtar from PAF defeated Maryam from Navy with a score of 4-1. Khalida Bibi from Balochistan emerged victorious in the women's flyweight semi-finals (50-52kg) after Sania Mustafa from Punjab abandoned the fight in the second round.

In the men's handball event, Army dominated their semi-final match against Punjab, emerging as winners with a commanding score of 40-26, securing their place in the final. In the women's handball event, both Army and WAPDA qualified for the final. WAPDA defeated Punjab with an impressive 42-9 victory, while Army conquered Higher Education Commission (HEC) with a strong score of 39-18 in the semi-finals. The final and third-place match are scheduled for today, Thursday.



