Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Special Event On June 5th

A "Special Event at Apple Park" on June 5 adds mystery and curiosity to this year's proceedings.

Possible connection to xrOS and Mixed Reality headset.

June release, big impact on AR/VR industry.

Apple's World Wide Developer's Conference (WWDC) primarily caters to developers but also serves as a marketing platform. The conference generates excitement among iPhone, iPad, and Mac users through a highly publicized keynote and the introduction of new Apple OS versions.

This year, alongside the regular proceedings, there is an intriguingly named 'Special Event at Apple Park' scheduled for an entire day on June 5.

The nature of this event is shrouded in mystery, piquing curiosity about what Apple has planned.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed it, there is a belief that the upcoming 'Special Event at Apple Park' might be connected to xrOS, the software platform for Apple's Mixed Reality headset, and possibly the headset itself.

Recent reports suggest that the headset is scheduled for a June release, and some experts predict that it could have a big influence on the whole AR/VR industry.

The Apple Reality Pro, as it is called, is predicted to be a very strong XR headset. It will have micro OLED displays made by Sony, dual processors made by TSMC, and 12 cameras, and will require an external power source.

It is estimated to cost around $3,000 and is expected to be aimed at professionals rather than casual users. The headset is planned to be released for sale later this year.