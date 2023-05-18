PTA Cracks Down On Illegal Internet Service Provision

PTA and FIA collaborate to raid illegal internet service providers.

Equipment seized from illegal providers during operations in Lahore.

Enforcement measures in Rawalpindi lead to identification and blocking of services by unlicensed provider.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) collaborated to carry out successful raids as part of their ongoing campaign to eradicate the widespread presence of unlawful internet service providers.

In coordinated operations held at Muslim Town and Multan Road in Lahore, authorities seized the equipment used by illegal internet service providers. Furthermore, enforcement measures were taken in Rawalpindi, leading to the identification and blocking of services provided by an internet service provider that continued operating despite the expiration of its license.

The effective measures taken against illegal internet service providers can be credited to the PTA's strong dedication, ongoing surveillance, and persistent endeavors to combat illicit internet services. These actions play a critical role in preventing tax evasion and the misreporting of revenue, ultimately reducing financial losses to the national treasury.

The PTA advises the public to exclusively utilize telecom services from licensed operators listed here to avoid any unforeseen service disruptions.