Defending Champion Rafael Nadal Withdraws From French Open Due To Hip Injury

Rafael Nadal, the reigning champion, has been forced to withdraw from the French Open due to an ongoing hip injury that prevented him from fully recovering since the Australian Open in January.

The 14-time Roland Garros winner has also hinted that 2024 might mark the conclusion of his remarkable career.

'I'll look to be 100% ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career,' Nadal told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

'I'll not establish a date for my return. I'll see how my body responds and take it from there ... if I can come back until the end of the year for the Davis Cup.'

Nadal, famously referred to as the 'King of Clay', has participated in the Roland Garros tournament consistently since securing his first of 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.

'If I keep playing at this moment, I don't think I can be there next year... to be able to play the tournaments that I want to say goodbye to those who have supported me,” Nadal said, who has a 112-3 win-loss record at the Roland Garros.

'The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible.

'At this moment, I won't be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is.'

It is important to mention that the commencement of the French Open is scheduled for May 28th.

