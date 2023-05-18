Thailand Election: Reformists 'confident' They Will Form Government

Move Forward party has formed a coalition with seven other parties.

More over 36% of Thais voted for Move Forward.

Move Forward won 152 of the 500 lower house seats.

The leader of Thailand's winning reformist party says he is optimistic he can build a coalition administration.

Pita Limjaroenrat's Move Forward party has formed a coalition with seven other parties, giving them 313 of the 376 votes required.

More over 36% of Thais voted for Move Forward, a rejection of the previous nine years of military-backed rule.

However, due to the structure of parliament, the party is not guaranteed government.

Thailand's parliament is made up of 500 elected seats in the lower house and 250 military-appointed seats in the Senate.

There are fears that the military-appointed Senate would block the new administration, but Pita this week characterised his party's road to office as a democratic inevitability, in response to conservative Senate opposition.

'We've got the momentum behind us,' he said on Thursday, standing next to party leaders in his alliance at a joint press conference.

Following its election victory on Sunday, Move Forward quickly reached out to the second most popular party, Pheu Thai, to lay the groundwork for a feasible coalition.

Move Forward won 152 of the 500 lower house seats, while Pheu Thai won 141.

Following many party meetings, Move Forward's leader announced on Thursday that the party had reached an agreement on key policy concerns that would serve as the foundation for a new government administration.

He added: 'The 313 votes we have in the lower house are sufficient in a normal democratic system, and we do not need to seek any more partners.'

The enormous increase in support for Move Forward, as well as the clear majority obtained by the two main opposition leaders, has been generally regarded as the Thai public's rejection of military-backed governance after the coup in 2014.

The then-military government created and appointed the 250-member Senate, which was given the authority to vote on the appointment of a new prime minister - a function that many Thai parties saw as incompatible with democracy.

Move Forward and its allies have stated that if the Senate used that power, it would not only go against the declared desire of the people at the polls, but would also constitute the final gasp of an authoritarian system that the voters have rejected.

Several senators have stated this week that they will back a coalition led by Move Forward. Mr Pita's alliance is hoping that enough of the others would join them to give them the super-majority of 376 votes required to create government.

Other senators, however, have refused to support them due to the party's aim of reforming the lese majeste royal defamation statute.

Mr Pita's party had struck a chord with Thailand's youthful people by proposing improvements to regulations that severely punish those who criticise the royal family.

However, the third largest party, Bhumjaithai, which gained 70 seats in the election, has announced that it will not support Move Forward due to the planned reforms.

Bhumjaithai is regarded as a possible kingmaker in any future government. Move Forward, on the other hand, has stated that it has not requested Bhumjaithai to join its coalition and that it already has a clear majority in the lower house.

Following an election that sparked voter passion and hope, Move Forward has worked this week to use the weight of public mood on its side.

Others have warned that reverting to the old playbook of extra-parliamentary involvement by the military rulers risks inciting an angry popular response.