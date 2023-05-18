language: English
Bomb Blast Targets Russian Train In Ukraine

Web DeskAP - World 18 May , 2023 12:29 PM

Bomb Blast Targets Russian Train In Ukraine
In a suspected act of sabotage connected to Vladimir Putin's conflict in Ukraine, a train in Russian-annexed Crimea was derailed after an explosion occurred at 8:20 am local time (6:20 am BST). The blast caused significant damage to approximately 165 feet of track, resulting in the derailment of eight cargo carriages, five of which overturned.

During the explosion, the carriages, suspected to be transporting grain, were forcefully displaced from the track. According to Russian news outlet Mash, an explosive device had been strategically placed underneath the track near the village of Chistenkoye, situated in the contested area. Eyewitnesses noted the presence of a crater measuring approximately 7 feet in depth and nearly 50 feet in diameter. The affected railway line connects Simferopol with the Black Sea naval base Sevastopol. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the incident.

Sergei Aksyonov, the leader of Crimea's Putin-appointed government, stated that the FSB security service was conducting an investigation into the explosion. Meanwhile, Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, confessed to orchestrating assaults within Russian-occupied territory as well as carrying out targeted killings of individuals deemed 'war criminals.'

‌'We've already successfully targeted quite a few people. There have been well-publicised cases everyone knows about, thanks to the media coverage,' he said.

In regards to the attacks on infrastructure, he previously remarked, 'Many of these incidents are not coincidental... There seems to be a persistent pattern of fires occurring [within Russia].'


