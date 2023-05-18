400,000 Hours Of CCTV Footage Confiscated In Detective Shooting Case

400,000 hours of CCTV footage seized in investigation of PSNI detective shooting.

CCTV footage obtained from 750 cameras between Belfast and Omagh.

Suspicions that the New IRA and organized crime gang collaborated in the attack.

Authorities have seized approximately 400,000 hours of CCTV footage to investigate the individuals responsible for shooting a detective from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has sparked one of the largest investigations in recent history in Northern Ireland.

In February, while off-duty and coaching youth football in Omagh, County Tyrone, Caldwell was attacked by two gunmen, with his young son present.

3 Suspicions that the New IRA and organized crime gang collaborated in the attack. 3 400,000 hours of CCTV footage seized in investigation of PSNI detective shooting. 3 CCTV footage obtained from 750 cameras between Belfast and Omagh.

To aid the investigation, authorities have obtained CCTV footage from 750 cameras situated between Belfast and Omagh. Police suspect that the New IRA, a dissident republican group, may have collaborated with an organized crime gang to carry out the attack.

Due to Caldwell's status as a colleague, there is a heightened determination to apprehend the perpetrators, and he remains in regular contact with the investigating team.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, leading the attempted murder inquiry, expressed gratitude for Caldwell's survival but acknowledged the long road to recovery ahead.



