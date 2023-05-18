Gang Members Sentenced In UK For Smuggling 41 Syrian Migrants

Mohamed Awad and Ahmad Omar imprisoned for smuggling over 40 Syrian migrants into the UK.

Awad sentenced to two years and eight months, Omar previously sentenced to two years.

Gang made over £200,000 facilitating illegal entry in November 2021.

Mohamed Awad and Ahmad Omar, two individuals involved in an organized crime group responsible for smuggling more than 40 Syrian migrants into the UK, have been imprisoned.

Both defendants admitted to assisting in unlawful immigration.

4 Gang made over £200,000 facilitating illegal entry in November 2021. 4 Mohamed Awad and Ahmad Omar imprisoned for smuggling over 40 Syrian migrants into the UK. 4 Awad sentenced to two years and eight months, Omar previously sentenced to two years.

Awad, a 25-year-old from London, received a sentence of two years and eight months at Laganside Crown Court for his involvement in facilitating the illegal entry of 41 Syrian nationals.

Omar, a 40-year-old from Belfast, had previously received a two-year sentence in March for his involvement as a paid driver in the smuggling operation.

The UK Home Office's Criminal and Financial Investigations unit conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of the two individuals. The probe revealed that the international smuggling gang charged migrants approximately £5,000 ($6,200) per journey.

The gang profited over £200,000 by assisting Syrian nationals in entering the UK in November 2021. They provided fake identity documents and arranged flights from Belfast to other parts of Britain, exploiting the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Northern Ireland for illegal entry.

Following search warrants executed on March 10, 2022, at residences in Belfast and London, officers arrested the two defendants and seized £8,000 in cash and an SUV as part of the investigation.

Ben Thomas, deputy director of the Criminal and Financial Investigation unit, expressed the commitment to dismantling people-smuggling networks and ensuring that those involved face justice. He extended gratitude to the policing partners in Northern Ireland for their assistance in the investigation, emphasizing the collaborative effort to save lives and hold people smugglers accountable for their reprehensible actions.







