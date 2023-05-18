US Raises Visa Fees For Multiple Categories, Impacting Travelers

United States to increase visa fees across different categories from May 30, 2023.

Non-petition-based nonimmigrant visa fees to rise from $160 to $185.

Petition-based visa fees, including H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas, to increase from $190 to $205.

Effective from May 30, 2023, the United States has unveiled a plan to raise visa fees across different categories. The fee adjustment is intended to align with the increased expenses associated with visa application processing and consular services.

As part of the updated fee structure, the United States will raise the application fee for non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas (NIVs), including visitor visas for tourism, business visits, and medical treatment, among others, from $160 to $185.

The fees for petition-based visas, including H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas, will also experience an increase from $190 to $205. These visa categories are commonly pursued by individuals with specialized expertise, those undergoing company transfers, or those engaged in cultural exchange programs.

Furthermore, the fees for E-visa applications, specifically designed for treaty traders and investors, will experience a significant rise from $205 to $315.

Importantly, the changes in fees are intended to ensure the continued provision of high-quality and efficient consular services by the U.S. government, and they will not affect the processing time for visa applications.

In a recent development, the United States has announced the elimination of the vaccination proof requirement for travelers boarding flights to the country. This decision aims to streamline travel processes while maintaining essential health and safety measures.

The recent developments demonstrate the U.S. government's ongoing commitment to adjusting visa policies in response to changing traveler requirements. The aim is to strike a balance between facilitating legitimate travel and addressing administrative expenses.

3 Petition-based visa fees, including H, L, O, P, Q, and R visas, to increase from $190 to $205. 3 United States to increase visa fees across different categories from May 30, 2023. 3 Non-petition-based nonimmigrant visa fees to rise from $160 to $185.



















