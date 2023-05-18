YouTuber Jorden Tually allows ChatGPT to control his life for seven days in an AI experiment.

In a groundbreaking experiment that has captivated audiences worldwide, Australian YouTuber Jorden Tually handed over the reins of his life to the AI chatbot, ChatGPT, for a full week.

Tually's bold move aimed to challenge public perceptions of AI and explore the capabilities of cutting-edge technology.

Tually, known for his adventurous content, documented his entire AI-controlled journey in a captivating video titled 'I let ChatGPT control my life for 7 days!' The video showcases the power of ChatGPT as it guides Tually's decisions, from choosing which country to visit creating a detailed travel itinerary.

The experiment began with Tually posing a crucial question to his audience: 'Do you trust AI?' The resounding response was a collective 'No.' Determined to change this sentiment, Tually decided to put ChatGPT to the ultimate test, using it as his virtual travel companion.

The video unfolds with ChatGPT recommending Oman as Tually's destination of choice.

What follows is a remarkable display of AI-driven decision-making, as Tually embarks on a journey to Oman, immersing himself in its rich culture, exploring breathtaking sights, and indulging in tantalizing local cuisine—all under the guidance of ChatGPT.

One of the most compelling moments in the video occurs when Tually spontaneously befriends a local guide, who, unknowingly, becomes an integral part of the AI-driven adventure.

The guide not only provides Tually with invaluable insights but also suggests additional hidden gems to explore, enhancing the AI-curated experience.

Tually's captivating experiment highlights the growing influence and potential of AI in our daily lives.

By willingly relinquishing control to ChatGPT, he shines a light on the reliability and effectiveness of AI decision-making, debunking skepticism and fostering trust in this transformative technology.

As the video continues to generate buzz on social media platforms, it serves as a testament to the power of ChatGPT and its ability to shape human experiences.

This AI-led experiment not only pushes the boundaries of human-machine interaction but also encourages viewers to reevaluate their preconceived notions about the capabilities and trustworthiness of AI.

Tually's extraordinary journey serves as a reminder that AI, when harnessed responsibly, can be a powerful tool, offering unique perspectives and opening doors to novel experiences.

With AI chatbots like ChatGPT making waves across various industries, the question of trust in AI is gradually shifting towards a more positive outlook, thanks to visionaries like Jorden Tually who fearlessly explore its potential.

Towards the end of the video Tually says, “Although the AI’s itinerary was impressive, my two favorite activities came from a local suggestion. Along with that, it was the local people we met along the way that made this an epic experience which is something that the AI just wouldn’t be able to plan for.”

“I am not sure we can trust AI with everything but it did send me on a WILD adventure!” he wrote as he shared the video.

The video's comments section was inundated with a plethora of responses from viewers.

Among them were inquiries about the trip itself, opinions on the experiment as a whole, and expressions of appreciation for the YouTuber's efforts in creating the thought-provoking video.

“We need more videos like this from you,” commented a YouTube user. “Jorden! This is SO good. I'm still pretty impressed with Chat GPT, it did well! But yes, of course, you can never compare to the local guides :) You put Oman on my bucket list now, I love the hospitality and all the caves you could swim in. What an absolute dream! Also, proud of you for posting a long-form video. Cheers” posted another. “These videos are a great watch! Keep them up!” added a third. “Jordan, what an amazing video you have made about Oman. ChatGPT did a very good job, but there are other gems that you should have visited. Maybe next time. Thank you again from Oman,” wrote a fourth.







