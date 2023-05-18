Chocolate Fans Are Baffled After Knowing The Sugar Level In Cadbury Flake 99

Each delicious treat, with its biscuit cone and vanilla ice cream, is made up of 23% sugar.

People love to eat chocolates and Cadbury is one of them. The Cadbury Flake 99s are usually enjoyed in parks, gardens, and beaches across the country. It also uses to give a treat to someone.

But some people who love food have been surprised to learn just how much sugar is contained in each ice cream cone. If you'd rather not find out, then please stop reading now. For those who are curious, be prepared for the answer. Each delicious treat, with its biscuit cone and vanilla ice cream, is made up of 23% sugar.

To be more specific, each cone contains about 20.8 grams of sugar, according to the information provided on the product's packaging when you buy a box of four cones. Just to give you some perspective, the National Health Service (NHS) advises that sugars added to food or drinks, as well as sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, and purees, should not account for more than 5% of your daily calorie intake.

As the NHS website explains: 'Sugars also occur naturally in foods such as fruit, vegetables, and milk, but we do not need to cut down on these types of sugars.

'Be aware that these are included along with free sugars in the 'total sugars' figure that you'll see on food labels.'



