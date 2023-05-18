Cobra And Jackal Rescued From Well By Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS rescue cobra and jackal trapped in well.

Villagers alert authorities, prompting joint rescue operation.

Successful rescue frees both animals, relocated to suitable habitat.

In a unique and challenging rescue mission, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department joined forces to save a Spectacled cobra and a Golden jackal trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well. The incident occurred in Rajouri village, located in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra.

When the villagers discovered the snake and jackal confined in the well, they wasted no time in alerting the forest department. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the forest department called upon the expertise of the Wildlife SOS team for assistance.

Equipped with the necessary equipment, the rescue team promptly arrived at the village to aid the distressed animals. After carefully evaluating the predicament, they lowered a net into the well to lift the jackal to safety. Subsequently, a team member descended into the well to extricate the nearly 5-foot-long cobra safely.

After an intense and gruelling two-hour rescue operation, both the cobra and the jackal were successfully freed and released into a suitable habitat.

The joint effort between Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department exemplifies their commitment to safeguarding wildlife and their dedication to ensuring the well-being of animals in distress.

As Dr Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS stated, “Witnessing the snake and the jackal coexisting in that temporary environment was an incredibly rare sight. We carried out an on-site health assessment and determined that both animals were fit for release. While the jackal, an approximately 2-year-old male, was released on the spot, the snake was released at a short distance from the original rescue location.”