Heartwarming Crash Landing On You-inspired Pre-wedding Shoot Goes Viral!

A heartwarming pre-wedding video inspired by the popular K-drama series 'Crash Landing On You' has captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The couple, Jay and Rihan, recreated iconic scenes from the show, portraying the beloved characters played by Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Produced and shared by OutLoud Studios in 2020, the video has garnered over 88,000 likes and numerous endearing comments since its release. The couple's heartfelt depiction of their love story in the style of the beloved series has melted the hearts of many, demonstrating the enduring impact of 'Crash Landing On You' on fans even years after its premiere.

An individual wrote, 'Goosebumps!!!! Amazing idea!!! Congrats to the couple. Well-deserved!' A second added, 'This made me smile. Very beautifully done.' A third posted, 'Perfect. So elegant. Best wishes to the couple.' 'Beautiful! Blessings to the couple. May the love they have to continue through their marriage,' expressed a fourth.