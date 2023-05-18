Heroic Kid Saves Shop In Storm: Inspiring Video Goes Viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares heartwarming video on Twitter

Temjen Imna Along, a prominent figure in Nagaland and known for his engaging presence on social media, recently captivated Twitter users with a heartwarming video.

In one of his latest posts, he shared a remarkable video depicting a child's act of bravery as he saved a makeshift shop from the clutches of a powerful storm.

Temjen Imna Along's Twitter account is a diverse mix of content, ranging from showcasing the natural beauty of Nagaland to sharing humorous anecdotes and even expressing admiration for inspirational celebrities. However, it was his recent upload that left a lasting impact on his followers.

Accompanied by a thought-provoking caption that loosely translates to 'Age doesn't teach you responsibilities, situations do,' the video immediately captured the attention of viewers.

The footage commences with a young child valiantly struggling to hold onto the cover of a makeshift shop, determined to prevent it from being carried away by the strong gusts of wind.

Undeterred by the challenging conditions, the child then swiftly dashes to rescue a chair that had been displaced outside the shop, bringing it to safety within its protective confines.

Since its upload on May 18, the video has rapidly gained traction and garnered close to two lakh views, with the numbers continuously climbing. Furthermore, the tweet has received an overwhelming response, amassing over 10,000 likes and eliciting a wide range of comments from users who were deeply moved by the child's actions.

Temjen Imna Along's dedication to showcasing such inspiring content not only entertains his followers but also spreads messages of resilience and courage.

Through this particular video, he shed light on the significance of learning responsibilities through real-life situations rather than relying solely on age or experience.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary bravery that can emerge even from the most unexpected sources.

Temjen Imna Along's Twitter account remains a platform for sharing remarkable stories that capture the hearts and minds of those who come across them.

“Lovely share,” posted a Twitter user. “Well said,” shared another. “Yes, that’s true,” commented a third. “Life teaches the practical lessons which are not taught in schools,” expressed a fourth. “Thank you for sharing,” wrote a fifth.



