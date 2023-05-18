Jaw-Dropping Moment: Leopard Attacks Sleeping Dog, Miraculous Escape!

Viral video: Leopard picks up sleeping dog next to man, leaving viewers astonished

Close encounters between wild animals and humans can be dangerous, as seen in many videos

CCTV footage shows man sleeping on cot with stray dog

A viral video shows a leopard picking up a sleeping dog next to a man, leaving viewers astonished.

4 CCTV footage shows man sleeping on cot with stray dog 4 Viral video: Leopard picks up sleeping dog next to man, leaving viewers astonished 4 Close encounters between wild animals and humans can be dangerous, as seen in many videos

Close encounters between wild animals and humans can be dangerous, as seen in many videos where humans narrowly escape.

In the shared CCTV footage, a man is peacefully sleeping on a cot with a stray dog beside him.

Suddenly, a leopard emerges from behind and calmly walks around. Upon noticing the dog, the leopard grabs it and departs.

The man is shocked when the dog starts barking, realizing what has happened.

The video, posted on May 16, has garnered over 100,000 views, along with numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, 'His fuses went blank after knowing what happened.' A second shared, 'I have seen this many times during childhood. Instead of dogs, they took goats from our village.' 'That is a huge leopard. I doubt he would've attacked the man had the dog not been there. Jim Corbett's book gives a real insight into big cats' behavior. Leopards are real smart, which explains how they've adapted to living in such proximity to humans,' expressed a third.



