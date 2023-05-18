Man's Unconventional Marriage: Ties The Knot With Virtual Singing Doll

Akihiko Kondo marries life-size virtual singing doll despite family's refusal to attend

Doll resembles famous virtual Japanese singer, Hatsune Miku

Public backlash and abusive messages received after going public with the marriage

Man marries life-size virtual singing doll despite family's refusal to attend the wedding.

Akihiko Kondo tied the knot with a life-size doll resembling the famous virtual Japanese singer, Hatsune Miku, in a lavish ceremony in 2018. Despite his mother and other family members declining to attend, the couple has been happily married for years. The doll, originally a hologram, cost approximately £13,500 and the wedding was attended by around 40 guests. Despite some initial technical difficulties, their unconventional love story continues.

Speaking to theAsahi news outlet, he said: 'Every day, I tell her things like ‘I’m off to work’ and ‘You look cute'.

'I guess my priorities were inverted when I was fascinated with video games and anime, putting fictional characters over real people.

'But now I feel better.

'That’s because I was released from the curse that forced me to think that men should approach women and that men should look attractive.'

Akihiko Kondo's extravagant wedding, attended by approximately 40 guests who were mostly assumed to be his friends rather than dolls, was marred by the absence of his mother and other relatives. Undeterred, he continues to embrace his unique life with the life-size doll, which possesses basic interactive features. However, upon making his marriage public, he faced a barrage of abuse.

On Twitter, he was inundated with responses saying he was 'gross,' and some even said that they wanted to 'find out where you live and kill you'.

Currently, Akihiko and his life-size doll spouse are happily living their married life in Japan. It remains unclear whether Akihiko's family has accepted their union, as he has not provided an update on their stance.



