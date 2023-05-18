Police Play Fruitful Role In Guiding Lost Pig Home With Tasty Snacks

Green Bay Police find lost 300 lb potbellied pig named Albert

Officers go door to door seeking information on the missing pig

Post about the adventure gains over 1,000 likes in 48 hours

Green Bay Police Department in Wisconsin came across a 300 lb potbellied pig named Albert, who was lost on the road.

Determined to reunite Albert with his owner, the police went door to door, inquiring about the missing pig.

Ultimately, the clever officers successfully enticed Albert to return home by using fruit snacks as a lure.

Green Bay Police Department shared a post on Facebook that detailed Albert's adventure.

In the post, they wrote, 'Meet Albert, a 300 lb. potbellied pig, who lost his way on the west side of Green Bay.

His big city adventure took place on a warm and sunny Monday. Albert saw an opportunity to explore the city when his fence gate was accidentally left open. (But SHH! Please don’t tell Albert that he was just down the block as he moves kind of slowly.)

Officers who spotted Albert were able to immediately see that he looked a little lost.

When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn’t pointing him in the right direction.

To help Albert find his way, officers went door-to-door asking if anyone had recognized him.'

They further added, 'It didn’t take long as a neighbor of Albert’s knew of the way to go. But once we found Mom, she knew Albert was only going to cut his big city adventure short under one condition - fruit snacks. Mom, who was now with officers, pulled out a bag of these sweet and sticky treats, and there went Albert, 'wee, wee, wee, all the way home. 'This evening, all can rest at ease, as Albert, who lost his way, is now fast asleep, snoring in the hay.'

Just 48 hours ago, this post was shared and has already amassed over 1,000 likes. Additionally, numerous comments have been left on the shared content.

An individual wrote, 'Love the way you put this story together. Shows the humorous side of our great, Green Bay Police Force. Thank you for doing this. P.S. Maybe you should make a child's book out of this story. It would be a great thing to give to kids who may need something like this to read.' A second added, 'You guys need to publish this as a children's book and use it as a fundraiser!' 'Love this. Thank you for everything the Green Bay Police do,' expressed a third.



