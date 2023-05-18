Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan's Vintage Ad Sparks Nostalgia

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, beloved Bollywood couple, in nostalgic 90s Cinthol ad.

The ad resurfaced on Instagram, garnering 110k views and 7k likes on Entertainment Say's account.

Viewers expressed nostalgia and admiration for the couple's on-screen chemistry in the comments section.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, one of Bollywood's most admired couples, starred in a nostalgic TV commercial for a soap brand, Cinthol, in the 90s.

Although Gauri Khan, an interior designer, never appeared in movies, she joined her husband in advertisements.

The ad resurfaced on Instagram through an account called Entertainment Say, garnering over 110,000 views and nearly 7,000 likes since its posting on April 24.

Viewers expressed their nostalgia and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the clip, which features a heartwarming interaction between Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

“Oohh it's complete nostalgia. I remember this advertisement coming on Doordarshan TV and seeing Shah Rukh and Gauri for the first time on their first TV Ad… uffff you got me back to the 90s days. Those days were truly amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved it,” shared another. Many people showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991 and have since enjoyed a blissful marriage.

The couple is blessed with three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.



