Tricks To Remove The Bath Stains Only In £1

Women are often facing problems while cleaning bath stains. Therefore, a woman who takes pride in keeping her home clean faced the same issue and turned to social media for help. Fans of Mrs. Hinch, a popular cleaning influencer, believe they have the solution.

People quickly suggested a cost-effective solution, priced at just £1, as reported by the news. Cleaning experts claim that this trick provides instant results. This means that it's not only affordable but also effective and works quickly, which should be a great relief for the homeowner.

Sharing her situation on the Facebook group 'Mrs. Hinch Cleaning Tips and Tricks,' the woman explained that she had moved into an old house and couldn't afford a new bathroom at the moment.

'No matter how much I deep clean this bath I cannot get rid of these stains. Any ideas?'

She added: 'Have tried every limescale cleaning product and the 2p trick but this just scratches the bath. I'm so embarrassed people think my bath is dirty but I don't know what else to do?'

Fortunately, the group's gurus reckon they've got just the answer: toilet cleaner. One person replied: 'Black Harpic is amazing at getting stubborn stains off. We moved into a house with a water-stained bath and were not allowed to replace the bathtub and I was told to use Harpic.

'I squirted it all around the bath and used a sponge to wipe it off, stains had gone instantly. I do this once a week now.'

'Black Harpic is good. Add it to the area and you should see the stain disappear straight away,' a third agreed.

Another suggested: 'The black Harpic loo cleaner is pretty good for getting an old bath clean.'







