Unbelievable: US Man Survives 74+ Days Submerged, Sets Record!

However, his ambitious experiment doesn't end there. Undeterred by his achievement, Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea on social media, is determined to push the boundaries further and reach the extraordinary milestone of 100 days underwater.

Sharing captivating updates of his underwater journey on Instagram, he recently posted a video reflecting on his experience so far and unveiling his plans, providing a fascinating glimpse into his unique life beneath the waves in the Key Largo, Florida lagoon.

“Today is record-breaking day 73 living underwater. I’m humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire — not only for generations to come — but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments. And while breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn’t end here. I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery,” he wrote while sharing the video

In the captivating video, Joseph Dituri begins by sharing the origins of his groundbreaking experiment and how it all began.

The camera then transports us to the mesmerizing underwater habitat where he has been residing.

As the footage unfolds, viewers are treated to a stunning spectacle of magnificent underwater creatures gracefully swimming around the habitat, adding an awe-inspiring element to Dituri's remarkable endeavor.

“Congrats, how did you sleep or use the bathroom cause 73 days?” asked an Instagram user. “We are in a dry habitat with a restroom and a bed,” Dituri replied. “Congratulations on beating the world record. We are so excited for you and all the changes you’ll be making in the world!!” expressed another. “Wow. How are you feeling,” posted a third. “Amazing,” Dituri replied. “So while you’re living down there do you watch movies or what do you do in your free time when you aren’t doing research/work?” wondered a fourth. “Little free time... When I do, I write the sequel to my Novel... Which was called ‘secrets in depth’,” wrote Dituri in reply.







